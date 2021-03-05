Ørsted and GIP agree Hornsea 1 transmission assets sale to DTP

Hornsea 1 Limited, a joint venture owned by Ørsted (50 %) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) (50 %), has announced that it has signed an agreement for the sale of its transmission assets to Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea One Limited (DTP).

DTP is a partnership between Diamond Transmission Corporation Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation) and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

The transmission assets hold an asset value of £1.175 billion. The assets include the onshore substation, export cables, the offshore reactive compensation substation (RCS), and three offshore substations.

The divestment takes place in accordance with the offshore transmission owner (OFTO) regime. In February 2020, following a competitive tender, Ofgem selected DTP as preferred bidder for the offshore transmission licence for the Hornsea 1 Offshore Wind Farm.

Ørsted will provide DTP with operations and maintenance services for the transmission assets under a long-term agreement.

Hornsea 1 is an offshore wind farm in the UK, located approximately 120 km off the Yorkshire coast. The wind farm consists of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW wind turbines with an overall capacity of 1218 MW, enough to power more than one million British homes.

