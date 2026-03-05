GE Vernova secures IVPC Group contract for 100 MW wind farm in Italy

GE Vernova Inc. has been selected by one of the leading national operators in the field of renewable energy, IVPC Group, to provide 17 units of its 6.1 MW-158 m onshore wind turbines for a new wind farm in Fortore, Benevento, Italy.

The over 100 MW project was one of the largest wind farms awarded during an auction held by Italy’s energy agency, Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), in December 2025.

As part of the agreement, which was booked in 4Q25, GE Vernova is expected to provide a customised operations and maintenance (O&M) solution where IVPC and GE Vernova will collaborate on the delivery of the transactional maintenance activities. Deliveries for the 17 turbines are scheduled to begin in 2Q27.

The Fortore wind farm will utilise GE Vernova’s 6 MW workhorse platform, featuring two-piece blade technology. This configuration is specifically engineered to improve transportability and enable access to complex sites, while maximising energy production.

This new Fortore order follows a key milestone in GE Vernova’s collaboration with IVPC Group: the recent installation of the first Cypress 6.1 MW wind turbine in Italy at IVPC’s Montefalcone wind farm. The installation marks the start of a multi-turbine repowering project, with up to five turbines being upgraded to significantly increase output and extend the life of the existing wind farm. Together, the repowering at Montefalcone and the Fortore greenfield project underscore the strength of GE Vernova’s long-term collaboration with IVPC Group and its growing role in supporting Italy’s renewable energy and repowering ambitions.

Gilan Sabatier, Chief Commercial Officer for GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in International Markets, commented: “We are honoured to extend our collaboration with IVPC Group on the Fortore wind farm. The project strengthens our presence in the country and our commitment to the European energy transition, while highlighting how our 6.1 MW-158 m technology gives operators a competitive edge in auctions through large scale, sustainable energy delivery. We look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with IVPC as we support Italy’s energy transition goals.”

Oreste Vigorito, Owner and President of the IVPC Group, added: “Building on the success of the Monfalcone project, we continue to choose GE Vernova for the flexibility of its service model – allowing us to lead transactional maintenance – and for its advanced split-blade technology, which enables deployment in locations with logistical constraints.”

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business has a total installed base of approximately 59 000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide. Committed to its customers’ success for more than two decades, its product portfolio offers the next-generation high-powered turbines at scale that drive decarbonisation through high-quality, more affordable, and sustainable renewable energy.

GE Vernova is actively engaged in Italy and is currently delivering and installing around 135 MW. GE Vernova’s Wind Service Team supports customers through the Center of Excellence in Troia (Foggia) and additional sites nationwide, reducing downtime and ensuring optimal performance. With a solid local presence and strong execution capabilities, GE Vernova actively supports the development and repowering of wind farms through strategic collaborations in transportation and installation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!