Vestas receives order for Japanese wind farm

Vestas has extended its footprint in Japan with a 43 MW order for the Yokohama-machi Wind Power Plant in Aomori prefecture, Japan. Owned by Japan Wind Development, the project will feature nine Vestas V117-3.45 MW and three Vestas V105-3.45 MW turbines with 94-m towers. All turbines are delivered in 3.6 MW operating mode.

The order includes a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

“We are pleased to once again partner with Japan Wind Development with this order.” said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President. “We remain committed to contributing to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, by continuous collaboration with customers like Japan Wind Development and also providing them with competitive solutions”.

Delivery of Vestas’ turbines will begin in 1Q22, with commissioning scheduled for 4Q22.

