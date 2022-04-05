Vestas secures order with Tenaris

In partnership with Tenaris, Vestas have secured a 103 MW deal for the Buena Ventura project in the province of Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The project will 24 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode which Vestas will supply and install. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

Turbine delivery is planned for 3Q22, while commissioning is expected for 3Q23.

Vestas pioneered Argentina’s wind energy market with the installation of the country’s first commercial wind turbine in Neuquén in 1991.

