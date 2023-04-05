Gazelle Wind Power and WAM Horizon to develop Portuguese pilot project

Gazelle Wind Power, the developer of a modular floating offshore wind platform, has teamed up with renewable energy developer WAM Horizon to accelerate the development of a pilot plant using Gazelle’s breakthrough floating wind platform, in Aguçadoura, Portugal. WAM will provide Gazelle with strategic advisory to successfully implement this project.

Portugal-based WAM Horizon is the holding company for WAM Investments, an investment management office focused on developing renewable energy assets and companies. WAM Horizon’s Chairman, Adelino Costa Matos – who also serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Gazelle Board – and its management staff have extensive experience supporting and developing offshore wind industry, including involvement in the 25 MW WindFloat Atlantic Project, the first of its kind in Portugal. Matos is also the founder of Portuguese wind tower and foundation manufacturer, ASM Industries, which was acquired by South Korea’s CS Wind in 2022.

Portugal will be an important destination for offshore wind and has an ambitious target of 10 GW by 2030. Gazelle’s lightweight, modular, and scalable solution not only reduces costs, but can also utilise existing port infrastructure to develop commercial projects in Portugal in the future.

“WAM Horizon has exceptional offshore wind experience in the region, making them an ideal partner to support Gazelle’s project and help position our one-of-a-kind platform as the benchmark solution for floating offshore platforms,” said Gazelle CEO, Jon Salazar.

“The innovative design behind the Gazelle platform makes it a very promising solution to drive the offshore wind industry into the future, supporting WAM Horizon’s long-term vision to enable offshore wind at a large scale. We are eager to continue working with the Gazelle team to move this pilot project forward and make an impact on the clean energy transition,” added WAM Horizon’s Chairman, Adelino Costa Matos.

