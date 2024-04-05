RWE awarded EBL for Korean wind farm

RWE has been awarded a 495 MW Electricity Business License (EBL) by the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy of Korea to develop the Seohae offshore wind project, located approximately 45 km off the coast of Taean County in South Korea’s Chungcheongnam Province.

This license grants RWE its first exclusive development rights for offshore wind in Korea since the company opened an office in Seoul in 2021. The award of an EBL, a mandatory requirement that permits companies to generate and supply electricity in Korea, is a significant milestone for RWE in the development of its first Korean offshore wind project. This goes hand in hand with the company’s wider activities to strengthen relationships with local communities, industry and partners in that market.

“This first Electricity Business License is a key milestone in the further development of our Seohae offshore wind project. As RWE, we are dedicated to delivering clean, sustainable renewable energy and helping to achieve Korea’s renewable energy targets. We would like to thank the Korean government and local stakeholders for their trust in us and for supporting our project,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind.

RWE Renewables Korea will work closely with local communities and Taean County to contribute to the delivery of renewable energy in the region, and provide longer term benefits, including the creation of jobs and opportunities for the local communities, industry and suppliers, who RWE places at the heart of offshore wind development. The next step in the development of the Seohae project is to work with local suppliers to continue Engineering and Environmental Impact Assessment studies, engage with the local county and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) to plan and secure a grid connection agreement.

