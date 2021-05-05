Vestas awarded contract for Italian wind farm

Italy-based engeniering and construction company, SIMIC Spa, has placed a 30 MW order for the Fiurme Santo wind park, to be located in Porto Torres in Sardinia, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of five V162-6.0 MW wind turbines, as well as a 21-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

This is the first Enventus order Vestas has received in Italy and, once the project is installed, it will feature some of the largest and most powerful wind turbines ever installed in the country.

“We are very proud to start this ambitious onshore project with wind turbines of extraordinary power and size. For SIMIC, this is a new investment and a step forward in the green energy field, after having already implemented more than 26 MW of photovoltaic (PV) plants in the North of Italy and some ‘mini wind farms’ in the South of Italy. We are very enthusiastic to start this green energy project in partnership with Vestas. Fuimsanto is the first wind farm among others that SIMIC has already planned to carry out in the near future”, says Giuseppe Ginola, Founder and Managing Director of SIMIC.

With a swept area of over 20 000m², the V162-6.0 MW turbine applies the largest rotor size in Vestas’ onshore product portfolio to achieve industry-leading energy production paired with a high capacity factor.

“I would like to thank SIMIC for the trust placed in Vestas. This is our first project together and we are proud to contribute with our latest technology. The V162-6.0 MW represents the next generation in the evolution of wind turbines. Its performance will allow Vestas to continue driving down the cost of energy and increase the annual energy production of our customers’ projects, reaching levels never seen before in the onshore business”, says Vestas Vice President Sales Region Southern Europe and Turkey, Rainer Karan.

Turbine delivery is planned for 4Q2021, whilst commissioning is expected for 2Q2022.

With this project, Vestas has secured more than 1.7 GW of contracts derived from auctions in Italy, where it has installed over 4.4 GW since 1991, accounting for more than 40% market share.

