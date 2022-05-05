PEAK Wind takes over operations and asset management of Blue Cloud

PEAK Wind now exceeds 1500 MW of wind farms under management, having secured a 5-year asset management agreement, with extension options, providing operations and asset management services for the onshore wind farm Blue Cloud, located in North-west Texas.

PEAK Wind has replaced the former service provider as the operations and asset manager of the Blue Cloud wind farm. The asset transfer took place on 1 February 2022 after a smooth and robust transition. PEAK Wind has since ensured high availability and high safety performance. In addition to operations and asset management, PEAK Wind delivers balance of plant services.

“This agreement reflects PEAK Wind as a trusted and reliable operator and asset manager, further demonstrated by the numerous renewable projects they are engaged in with us. We are confident that, under their management, Blue Cloud will continue to deliver reliable and clean wind energy to the US consumers into the future,” says Mads Skovgaard-Andersen, Partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The scope of the agreements provides CIP with a one-stop-shop service, including the management of HSE, compliance, service providers, financial services, asset integrity, energy management, environmental and waste management, and performance reporting, among others.

This expansion into the US market for operations and asset management services supports the PEAK Wind growth strategy and complements its already strong presence in providing market leading consultancy services on behalf of a number of US clients. It also adds further volume to PEAK Wind’s growing contracted global portfolio of over 1.5 GW of assets. Most notably among these, PEAK Wind operates the Monegros wind farm in Spain that is approximately 500 MW and multiple offshore wind assets in Taiwan of approximately 900 MW.

Blue Cloud wind farm, located in the Bailey and Lamb counties of Texas, has a total installed capacity of 148.4 MW and has been in operation since late 2018. This project is part of Copenhagen Infrastructure II K/S (CI-II), a €2 billion energy infrastructure fund managed by CIP.

