NOV awarded equipment and design package for Havfram’s second wind installation jack-up vessel

Following several successful project awards over the past weeks, Havfram has decided to order their second wind installation jack-up vessel with CIMC Raffles. NOV has signed a new contract with CIMC Raffles to supply another GustoMSCTM NG-20000X self-propelled wind turbine installation jack-up vessel design for Havfram, an offshore wind services company based in Norway.

The NG-20000X-HF vessels are among the largest wind installation jack-ups in the industry. They feature a 3250-t heavy lift crane and can install foundations up to 3000 t and wind turbines with tip heights over 300 m in water depths up to 70 m. The vessel’s large carrying capacity reduces the vessel trips required per develop-ment, thereby improving project economics, and reducing carbon emissions per installed megawatt.

Like the vessel currently under construction under the first contract, Havfram’s second self-propelled jack-up vessel will be equipped with the proven NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system, including the latest regenerative power system technology that feeds the generated power back into the vessel’s system.

“Havfram's decision to partner with GustoMSC for the second time in their pursuit to establish themselves as a prominent player in the worldwide offshore wind sector is deeply appreciated. We are excited to collaborate with their skilled team and join in their enthusiasm to overcome a crucial hurdle in advancing clean energy production,” said Nils van Nood, Managing Director of GustoMSC

“Our collaboration with GustoMSC on our WTIV new builds has been exceptional. The team at GustoMSC is incredibly skilled and committed, consistently willing to discuss and accommodate Havfram specific needs and requirements. Our joint efforts have resulted in a top-of-the-line vessel offering modernity, efficiency, high capacity, and low emissions, providing the best assurance to the market for their coming wind farm construction projects,” added Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind AS.

