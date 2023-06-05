Correll Group awarded contract by DEME Offshore for Dogger Bank wind farm

The Correll Group, Electrical Engineering Division, has been contracted by Deme Offshore NL B.V. to complete the 66 kV inter-array cable termination and testing on 95 wind turbine generators (WTG) and the offshore substation platform on the first phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm, including the installation of a cable monitoring system.

The offshore wind farm is being constructed in three 1.2 GW phases; Dogger Bank A (with 95 wind turbines), Dogger Bank B (with 95 wind turbines), Dogger Bank C (with 87 wind turbines). The 3.6 GW project will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when completed in 2026.

This world-leading project under construction in the North Sea more than 130 km off the North East coast of England is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%).

SSE Renewables is leading on the construction and delivery of all three phases, and Equinor will operate Dogger Bank upon completion for its anticipated lifetime of up to 35 years. Over 400 long-term jobs have been created locally to support operations and mainte-nance from South Tyneside for the 35-year life of the wind farm.

Onshore construction began in 2020 and is currently underway for all three phases, while offshore construction on Dogger Bank A began in spring 2022. First power is expected in summer 2023 and summer 2024 for Dogger Bank A and B, respectively. Turbine installation for Dogger Bank C will begin in 2025.

Dogger Bank wind farm will use some of the world’s largest and most powerful offshore wind turbines in operation today, GE’s Haliade-X. As the first order for the Haliade-X 13 MW and 14 MW machines, Dogger Bank will be the first time the ground-breaking turbines are installed in the world. Each GE Haliade-X turbine has a power output of up to 14 MW and one rotation of the Haliade-X turbine blades can power one UK home for more than two days.

When fully operational in 2026, Dogger Bank will be capable of powering 6 million UK homes, helping drive the transition to Net Zero carbon emissions.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract from Deme Offshore, also extremely proud to be delivering works for a local wind farm utilising local content.

“Correll have extensive experience in working on some of the most significant offshore wind farms around the world, so to secure this work on what will be the world’s largest off-shore wind farm is a glowing testament to the entire teams hard work and tenacity.”

Dogger Bank Wind Farm Marine Package Manager, Alan Evans, added: “Correll Group will play an important role in the safe installation and testing of sub-sea equipment in preparation for first power this summer.

“They will join a number of UK-based firms helping to build the critical marine infrastructure needed for this world-leading project including the manufacturers of our cable protection and cable monitoring systems.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.