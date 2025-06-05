Ardian Clean Energy Evergreen Fund acquires equity stake in wind farms

Ardian, a world-leading private investment firm, has acquired the remaining equity stake in two operating wind farms in Spain, previously co-owned with Mutua Madrileña, through its Clean Energy Evergreen Fund (ACEEF).

Ardian initially acquired a majority interest in the assets in 2018.

Following the acquisition of the remaining stake from Mutua Madrileña, Ardian has become the sole owner of both wind farms. This move reinforces ACEEF’s long-term commitment to building an industrial-scale renewable energy platform in Spain, under Agr-Am, its local platform.

This acquisition further strengthens the ACEEF’s Spanish portfolio, which now holds close to 250 MW of wind and solar assets.

Jose Antonio Morales, Head of Alternative Investments at Mutua Madrileña, responded: “This has been a highly fruitful co-investment opportunity, and we are proud of the value created together with Ardian and Agr-Am over the years. We look forward to continuing to build on this strong partnership in the future.”

Federico Gotti Tedeschi, Managing Director of Infrastructure, Ardian, commented: “We appreciate the strong partnership with Mutua Madrileña in supporting these assets over the past seven years. With full ownership now secured, we will continue building on ACEEF’s industrial strategy – focused on long-term value creation and operational excellence. We aim to further enhance performance by leveraging on OPTA, our proprietary data analytics tool designed to optimise the management of our renewable portfolio.”

ACEEF is Infrastructure's first open-ended clean energy fund, which was launched in early 2022 and whose fundraising reached €1 billion at the closing in July 2023. The fund offers professional investors the opportunity to enhance their exposure to renewable assets and the energy transition. The fund commits to make investments with an environmental objective as described in Article 9 fund of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and invests globally, with a focus on Europe.

ACEEF will continue to focus on core renewable assets including solar, wind, and hydro, as well as emerging technologies across biogas, biomass, storage, and energy efficiency.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.