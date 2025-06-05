Irish Ministers welcome publication of Safety Guidance for Offshore Renewable Energy Installations

The Maritime Navigation Safety Guidance for Offshore Renewable Energy Installations (OREI) and the Guidance for Search & Rescue and Emergency Response for OREI (Standard Operating Procedure 07-2025) have been published by the Department of Transport and Irish Coast Guard, respectively.

With one of the best offshore wind resources in the world, Ireland has ambitious plans to maximise offshore wind energy. The Climate Action Plan 2024 commits to achieving at least 5 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030. As well as contributing to the wider goal of a net-zero emissions future and safeguarding energy security, offshore wind has the potential to revolutionise the country’s energy systems.

The publication of these guidance documents will ensure that OREI developers, in particular offshore wind energy developers, can be successful in their development proposals while maintaining high standards of maritime safety.

The Navigational Safety Guidance Document has been developed with technical input led by the Marine Survey Office (MSO) and Irish Coast Guard (IRCG), as well as the Commissioners of Irish Lights. The purpose of the guidance document is to ensure the safety of life at sea and the protection of the marine environment during all stages of an OREI's life cycle.

The criteria contained in the guidance is intended to address the navigational & emergency response impacts of proposed OREI sites in Irish waters, taking international standards into account, which could influence the establishment of an OREI. The guidance will be subject to review by the Department of Transport in the future, should key amendments be identified and required.

This guidance has been developed in parallel with the Coast Guard’s Guidance for Search & Rescue and Emergency Response for OREI The Standard Operating Procedure covers the Coast Guard’s remit to provide maritime search and rescue, maritime casualty, and pollution response service.

“I welcome my department’s publication of the Maritime Navigational Safety Guidance Document for Offshore Renewable Installations. This government sees the transformative potential of Ireland’s offshore renewable sector, and we are taking action to unlock its key potential. As we work to progress these ambitions, it is paramount that a high standard of maritime safety is maintained throughout the lifecycle of a wind farm, from siting and construction, to operation and decommissioning. Alongside this vital guidance, sits the Irish Coast Guard’s Guidance for Search and Rescue and Emergency Response for OREI, which has also been published today. The publication of both documents reiterates my department’s commitment to promote both sustainability and safety at sea and advancing our crucial efforts to harness one of Ireland’s greatest natural resources and achieving our challenging climate targets,” said Minister for Transport, Darragh O'Brien.

“As Minister of State with responsibility for Maritime Safety, I welcome the publication of these two vital Guidance documents. They address the safety of all who work, travel or enjoy leisure activities on our waters: including passengers on passenger ships/ferries, all types of seafarers, fishers, recreational craft users and offshore renewable energy workers in Irish jurisdictional waters. I look forward to the development of OREI in Irish waters to meet Ireland’s ambitious renewable energy targets, while at the same time ensuring the highest possible standards for navigational safety and the facilitation of marine search and rescue operations,” added Minister of State with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, Seán Canney.

