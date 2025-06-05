Offshore charging for both battery-powered crew transfer and service operation vessels (SOVs) could be on the horizon for wind farms of the future, according to two studies commissioned by leading green energy company, ScottishPower Renewables (SPR).

The two reports – by MJR Power & Automation and Oasis Marine – are the last in a series of three commissioned by SPR to explore options for decarbonising and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from offshore wind farm operations.

The studies consolidated initial findings that the electrification of offshore operations was technically feasible using battery-powered SOVs (E-SOVs), which stay out at sea for extended periods.

The reports also looked at the potential to decarbonise offshore operations using electric crew transfer vessels (CTVs) that could be used for wind farms located closer to shore, with findings confirming that it is technically and operationally feasible.

In both scenarios, wind farms would also benefit environmentally and economically, with a significant reduction in both GHG emissions as well as fuel costs.

Ross Ovens, SPR’s Managing Director for Offshore, commented: “These latest studies have the potential to help the industry take a step closer to a new era for offshore windfarm operations – not just here in the UK, but right across the globe. The valuable depth and insight this research offers – regardless of whether you’re considering an SOV or CTV operating model – could help inform future wind farm operations as the country continues to build the green generation we need to meet the expected doubling of electricity demand. Our thanks to MJR Power & Automation and Oasis Marine, who have helped shine a light on the potential to decarbonise marine operations and how that could help support a cleaner, greener, and better future.”

The MJR study found that electrical solutions are particularly suitable for offshore wind farm operations, due to the possibility of regular charges directly at offshore energy production sites and at shore-based quay sides. It also identified that operations and maintenance electric vessels will become cheaper than their marine gas oil (MGO) alternatives within the next few years, with operating expenses already competitive with MGO-powered equivalents for SOVs, and fully competitive for CTVs in a couple of years.

Paul Cairns, Managing Director, MJR Power & Automation, added: “We were delighted to be commissioned by SPR to support its ‘Operation Zero’ project, which represents a major step forward in advancing offshore charging solutions. Working with such a forward-thinking team to help shape the future of sustainable offshore operations has been a fantastic experience. At MJR Power & Automation, we’re proud to contribute our expertise towards accelerating the industry’s journey to net zero and we hope that our findings are helpful to both SPR and the wider offshore wind sector in its push to further decarbonise.”

The Oasis Marine study identified that using electric CTVs, enabled by installing Oasis Power Buoys in the wind farm, provides protection from volatile fossil fuel prices and the high costs of alternative green fuels, enabling costs to be predictable and in line with the operator’s business model. Its findings were based on the use of three electric CTVs instead of diesel-fuelled vessels at a case study wind farm. The study identified potential savings of 140 000 t of CO 2 emissions and fuel-saving costs of around £15 million over the wind farm’s anticipated 25-year lifetime.

George Smith, Chief Technical Officer of Oasis Marine, responded: “We’re pleased to have worked with SPR to conduct this study into the technical and operational feasibility of installing Oasis Power Buoys as an offshore wind farm charging solution. The study has concluded that the operations and maintenance activities of wind farms can be conducted by electric vessels. This is not only feasible, but can deliver strong environmental and economic benefits. The report summarises and generalises the findings and gives a snapshot of where Oasis Marine’s offshore charging technology is today and the potential emission and cost savings it unlocks.”

The findings are being shared through the Operation Zero initiative, which was launched at COP26 in Glasgow and brings together developers and supply chain companies committed to making zero-emission operations and maintenance vessels a reality.

Leo Hambro, from the Operation Zero Steering Committee, concluded: “It’s great to see developers and the supply chain working together to develop the solutions and best practice that will be a game changer for the industry as a whole. Through studies like these, we will be able to learn, innovate, and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vessels and technologies to achieve a sustainable maritime future.”

