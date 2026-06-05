DNV certifies third milestone for Nordseecluster A offshore wind projects

DNV has certified the third milestone in accordance with the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) standard for Nordseecluster A (NC 1 and NC 2) – a joint offshore wind project of RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management in the German North Sea. Consisting of two extension phases (A & B) the Nordseecluster is one of the largest offshore wind developments in Germany, with a planned total capacity of up to 1.6 GW.

This certification confirms that the project’s design phase, including installation, operation, and decommissioning planning, complies with all regulatory requirements set by the BSH. By obtaining the third BSH release, RWE will be authorised to proceed with the installation of wind turbines at the project site.

“We are proud to reach this important milestone for the Nordseecluster projects,” said Sven Schulemann, Project Director, Nordseecluster. “The DNV certification for the third BSH release is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams and partners. The transition from planning and design to physical construction brings us a step closer to deliver clean, reliable energy to support Germany’s climate ambitions.”

“Local, safe, and secure energy is important for Germany’s energy transition,” said Mette Redanz, Vice President Renewables Certification at DNV. “Independent verification plays a key role in managing risk and supporting the safe and reliable delivery of large scale offshore wind developments like the Nordseecluster project. We are pleased to support RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management in achieving this milestone, which demonstrates a strong commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory compliance throughout the project lifecycle.”

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