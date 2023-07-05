Kent awarded contract to support development of Morgan and Mona offshore wind farms

After recently announcing a contract win on the Morven project, Kent has announced its continuing support to bp and EnBW, having been awarded a contract for the FEED and with an option for an extension to the detailed design of wind turbine generator (WTG) foundations for the Morgan and Mona wind farms. The wind farms are located in the Irish Sea, spanning a combined area of ~800 km2?and are expected to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around 3.4 million homes. The project will use fixed-bottom turbines in approximately 35 m of water.

The FEED, expected to last six months, will involve engineering design work that informs foundation selection, demonstrates feasibility, and provides a robust design to manage project risk and engagement with fabrication and T&I contractors.

Cerianne Cummings, Kent’s Market Director for Offshore Wind, commented: “We are delighted to be awarded this project, allowing us to continue to support bp and EnBW in the development of these leading-edge sites in the Irish Sea. Securing this project is a testament to our commitment to supporting the UK's target of generating 50GW of power from offshore wind by 2030, alongside bp and EnBW.”

The Morgan and Mona offshore wind farms could play a significant role in contributing to the UK’s 50 GW offshore wind target by 2030. Kent is currently also undertaking the design for a further 7 GW in new UK projects.?

