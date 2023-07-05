Ørsted and ESVAGT sign agreement for second methanol-powered vessel

In 2024, the world's first service vessel for offshore wind, which can sail on green fuels, will be launched from the east coast of England as the result of a ground-breaking agreement between Ørsted and ESVAGT, which was signed in 2022. The two companies are now expanding their co-operation to operate offshore wind farms greener with an agreement on another green service vessel (SOV).

Ørsted and ESVAGT have signed an agreement for a sister vessel to the world's first methanol-powered service vessel (SOV), which was presented in 2022, which further underlines both parties' desire to reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from the offshore wind supply chain. The new SOV will be launched in 2026, when it will sail from Ørsted's hub on the English east coast on a 10-year contract.

The new service vessel will be equipped with 'dual fuel' engines that can run on renewable e-methanol produced using renewable energy and biogenic carbon, which will reduce annual CO 2 emissions by around 4500 t. Ørsted has established itself as a pioneer in green marine fuels by taking the final investment decision on FlagshipONE in Sweden, which will be the largest plant for the production of renewable e-methanol in Europe. Ørsted expects to supply the methanol itself for both service vessels. Several other shipping companies have ordered methanol-powered vessels, underscoring that the demand for green fuels is materialising rapidly.

An offshore wind farm already emits 99% less CO 2 than a coal-fired power plant during its lifetime, when production, construction, and installation are taken into account. Ørsted has a goal of zero net emissions from its energy production and operations by 2025, and the decision to invest in another green service vessel builds on this as Ørsted works towards achieving its science-based goal of zero net emissions across of the entire value chain by 2040.

Mark Porter, Head of Operations Europe at Ørsted, said: “As the world's leading company in offshore wind, Ørsted is constantly working to find the best green alternatives to fossil fuels. E-methanol is a strong match for our service vessels, and we are very happy that, together with ESVAGT, we can soon expand our fleet with another methanol-powered vessel.”

Søren Karas, Commercial and Strategic Director at ESVAGT, added: “We are very happy to expand our collaboration with Ørsted on this ground-breaking effort. As the global market leader in the maritime service of offshore wind farms, ESVAGT is deeply committed to continuously innovating and delivering low-emission solutions. We look forward to launching the first methanol-powered service vessels on the market.”

Ørsted has implemented a strategic approach to reduce its emissions from logistics work at sea through efficiency initiatives, including optimisation of sailing routes and sailing at speeds that save fuel. Ørsted has also implemented light hybrid vessels for the transport of personnel to increase fuel efficiency. Ørsted has also put itself at the forefront of the offshore wind industry to build wind farms with net zero emissions. This is done by working with partners and suppliers to pursue low-emission solutions across operations, construction and production.

ESVAGT is a pioneer within the SOV concept and continues its innovative and holistic approach to operating energy-efficient and safe shipping. From hull design and engine configuration to several different options for passenger transfer, crew training, digitisation and alternative fuels, ESVAGT continues to investigate all options to promote the green transition and sustainable operation.

In the past two years, Ørsted has built up a varied portfolio of projects with a focus on green fuels. Three of these include the production of e-methanol for shipping. The portfolio includes FlagshipONE in Sweden, on which Ørsted has just made a final investment decision, and which will deliver 50 000 t of e-methanol per year from 2025. In addition, there is 'Project Star' on the American Gulf Coast, which will deliver 300 000 t of e-methanol for AP Møller – Maersk's fleet of CO 2 -neutral vessels and the 'Green Fuels for Denmark' project in Copenhagen, where Ørsted collaborates with major Danish players in heavy transport, including shipping.

