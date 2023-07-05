SeaTwirl receives first commercial order

SeaTwirl has received its first commercial revenues. The purchase order applies to a bid for a new wind turbine application in the North Sea.

Earlier this year, SeaTwirl signed a memorandum of understanding with Kontiki Winds to identify and explore opportunities to electrify offshore oil and gas assets and other offshore applications, using SeaTwirl’s floating wind turbines.

Through this collaboration, SeaTwirl has secured a purchase order for developing a proposal including a smaller SeaTwirl wind turbine, specifically intended to electrify asset operations offshore. The model, currently called S1,5, is a smaller capacity turbine but designed to withstand some of the most demanding conditions in the North Sea.

“It is extremely gratifying to announce that SeaTwirl now receive its first commercial revenues, which shows that the work we have put in to commercialise our technology now starts to pay off. While this is a very small amount of money, this is a milestone, and the symbolic value is important for us. In this process we have passed a complicated supplier qualification, gained customer exposure, strengthened existing relationships, and most importantly created new ones. Under time pressure and with demanding design criteria, the team has delivered something we can be very proud of. This new concept can be the start of something truly exciting,” said Johan Sandberg, CEO.

