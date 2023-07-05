SSE Renewables joins Offshore Coalition for Energy and Nature

SSE Renewables has joined the Offshore Coalition for Energy and Nature (OCEaN), a coalition of European non-governmental organisations (NGOs), offshore wind developers, and transmission system operators (TSOs), which are collaborating to ensure that the deployment of offshore wind is balanced with the need to protect and enhance marine ecosystems, including improving collaboration with other spatial uses of the sea and with climate, nature protection, and restoration goals.

The Renewables Grid Initiative (RGI) is the convener and moderator of OCEaN, which now has 28 member organisations.

“SSE Renewables is delighted to join the Offshore Coalition for Energy and Nature, which has established itself as a collaborative forum for offshore wind developers, TSOs, and environmental NGOs to share ideas, knowledge and best practice. We’ve got an ambitious set of commitments for the company, not only in deploying more offshore wind capacity, but doing so in a way that enhances biodiversity. Participating in OCEaN will no doubt help us achieve those goals by being in dialogue with industry peers and stakeholders,” said Kate Wallace Lockhart, Head of Sustainability, SSE Renewables.

“We are delighted to welcome SSE Renewables to the OCEaN. We look forward to learning from SSE's experience and starting to collaborate alongside OCEaN Members on the identification of concrete solutions to speed up the deployment of offshore wind while protecting and enhancing our marine ecosystems,” added Cristina Simioli, Programme Manager – Offshore Energy and Natural, RGI.

