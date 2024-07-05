The Nordex Group bags 245 MW of French and Turkish orders
At the end of June 2024, the Nordex Group received orders for 17 projects with a total capacity of 245 MW from its core markets France and Türkiye.
The Nordex Group is supplying 35 turbines in the 3 and 4 MW classes for nine projects in France. In Türkiye, customers have ordered nine N163/6.X turbines and a further nine turbines in the 4 and 5 MW classes for eight projects comprising 113 MW.
The orders also include servicing the turbines over different periods after they are commissioned at the end of 2024 and in the course of 2025.
