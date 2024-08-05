Stanwell expands renewables capacity with wind farm

Queensland planning regulators have given the go-ahead to state-owned energy group Stanwell Corp. to build a 436.5 MW wind farm in order to decarbonise its coal-fired power generation activities.

The Queensland Government has announced that it has approved a State Assessment and Referral Agency (SARA) application for the Tarong West wind project, which will be realised with some AUS$776.1 million (US$495.5 million/€454.6 million) in state funding from the Queensland Government’s Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs Fund. The permit contains conditions related to the protection of koala habitats and requirements to rehabilitate land areas cleared during the construction.

To be located 30 km southwest of Kingaroy, in the South Burnett region, the proposed wind farm will be part of the Southern Queensland Renewable Energy Zone. The complex will be made up of 97 turbine generators, to be installed near Stanwell’s Tarong coal-fired power station and it is expected to have an output equal to the annual electricity consumption of 230 000 homes.

