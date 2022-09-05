European Energy completes the construction of Pomerania wind portfolio in Poland

European Energy has finalised the construction of the Pomerania Wind Power Portfolio in North-western Poland, which consists of five wind projects of the total capacity of 44.7 MW. With the grid connection of this portfolio, European Energy has a total wind capacity of 59.7 MW in Poland. Construction of the 18 turbine wind power plant began in 2019 with a total investment of €73.15 million.

“European Energy has more than 500 MW of its own wind and solar power assets across the world. We are active in 24 countries, and our development pipeline reached 24 GW of renewable energy. Currently we have over 1.2 GW of projects under construction. We are ready to share this experience with other markets, bringing green, local, and affordable energy to all,” says Johannes Thon, the European Energy’s Head of Projects in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Pomerania Wind Power Portfolio is expected to generate the average output of approximately 145 GWh per year providing renewable energy to 70 000 households in the region, contributing through taxes to the state and local budgets during 30 years of operation.

“Renewable energy projects contribute to the economic development of the region, including the provision of the clean energy and injecting substantial funds via taxes to the local governments’ yearly budgets, thus helping to improve the key local infrastructure (such as road networks, schools, or leisure areas),” said Mr. Marek Dolkowski, Siemysl Commune Mayor. He expressed the utmost gratitude to European Energy and local authorities for their efforts to facilitate the success of the portfolio. In parallel, he underlined that the Polish legislation should effectively remove the obstacles for wind and solar energy development to further empower the local communities and support the power system transformation, providing clean and affordable energy to Polish households.

Fruitful collaboration

The Pomerania project is a result of a fruitful collaboration of European Energy and the local communities of Bialogard, Drawsko Grzmiaca, Kolobrzeg, and Siemysl in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, as well as with the local landowners. The successful construction was carried out thanks to an excellent co-operation with the contract engineer and designer Alplan sp. z o.o. and the general contractor ONDE S.A.

European Energy seeks to have the same co-operation with other communities, regions, and external partners on other projects in Poland and other countries. Such a sustainable intersectoral synergy is essential in achieving the diversification of energy sources in Europe and increasing the share of renewables in the European energy mix.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.