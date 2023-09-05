EDF Renewables announces contract for Huanyang offshore wind project

EDF Renewables has signed the administrative contract for Huanyang offshore wind farm. This 440 MW project was awarded in the Round 3-1 Offshore Wind Zonal Development in December 2022 with grid connection year in 2027. Huanyang is EDF Renewables’ first offshore wind project in Taiwan. It marks a milestone on its ongoing efforts in the Asia-Pacific region and its dedication to support Taiwan’s commitment to energy transition.

Hold by EDF Renewables (80.1%) and Taiya Renewable (19.9%), Huanyang Project is located off the shore of Changhua County. The wind farm has a surface area of approximately 53 km2, and the sea depth is between 15 – 45 m. The wind farm will use fixed-bottom foundations and is designed to generate 1.6 billion kWh/y, which is equivalent to a year’s electricity consumption of 460 000 households.

EDF Renewables is committed to support Taiwan’s ambitions of energy transition. With administrative contract signature now completed, EDF Renewables will accelerate the project development and will leverage its experience and expertise to deliver innovative projects in Taiwan.

Frederic Belloy, Executive Vice President International Operations of EDF Renewables, stated: “We are delighted to complete today the signature of the administrative contract. This is a key milestone for us, especially for our team which has worked on this project for months. We have demonstrated our solid expertise and experience. Taiwan ranks amongst the most advanced and promising markets for offshore wind development in the Asia-Pacific region, achieving 5.7 GW offshore wind installed by 2025. Through the different stages of wind farm development, construction, and O&M, this project will strengthen Taiwan’s offshore wind capabilities and international competitiveness.”

Richard Liu, General Manager of Taiya Renewable, added: “Taiya Renewable is deeply honoured to contribute to the development of Taiwan’s offshore wind energy. This accomplishment also stands as a collaborative effort to the global recognition garnered by the endeavours of our team. Empowered by a resolute team and driven by a proactive vision, we are steadfastly dedicated to upholding our active engagement in the ongoing progress of offshore wind energy development in Taiwan.”

