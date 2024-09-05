Zhong Neng offshore wind farm inaugurated

At a ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) officially celebrated construction completion of the Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, a joint venture between CIP through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV) and China Steel Corporation (CSC).

Zhong Neng, located off the coast of Changhua County in Taiwan, is the first offshore wind farm in the country to be completed ahead of schedule and meets the highest localisation requirements in the history of Taiwan's offshore wind power sector. The project was constructed by a team led by Copenhagen Offshore Partners, CIP’s exclusive offshore wind development partner, and the local Copenhagen Infrastructure Service Company, the global service provider to CIP.

Mads Skovgaard Andersen, Partner at CIP, commented: “We are very pleased to have successfully constructed Zhong Neng, together with our partner China Steel Corporation. The project was completed ahead of time and to the highest localisation requirements and is another ex-ample of how our investments make a meaningful contribution to the local energy transition, creating local growth and jobs and delivering healthy and stable returns for our investors.”

Zhong Neng received local content plan approval from the Taiwan government in November 2019, and the first turbines were installed in May 2024. Full grid connection is expected by year-end, and, once, fully commercially operational, Zhong Neng will provide clean energy to approximately 300 000 households and present a carbon reduction potential of approximately 550 000 tpy.

“The completion of CIP’s second offshore wind farm in Taiwan once again demonstrates our joint project execution capabilities to deliver a project that provides renewable, locally produced and affordable pow-er. Much of the credit for this achievement goes to our local partners, the local supply chain and the skilled Zhong Neng project team. And I would like to congratulate all of them for reaching this milestone,” said Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner at CIP.

Since entering Taiwan in 2017, CIP has been committed to offshore wind in the country and has invested significantly in developing offshore wind projects, supply networks and fostering a strong industry ecosystem. CIP and other partners currently have three offshore wind projects in Taiwan with a combined capacity of approximately 1400 MW: Changfang-Xidao (600 MW), Zhong Neng (300 MW), and Fengmiao (500 MW).

