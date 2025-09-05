Axpo powers up first wind farm in Finland

11 months after construction began, Axpo’s first onshore wind farm in Finland has commenced operations.

The 24.8 MW Lålax facility is located in the municipality of Vörå, in the country’s western Ostrobothnia region. Its development marks a significant milestone for Axpo, further demonstrating the company’s growth ambitions in the renewable energy sector.

The Lålax wind farm comprises four Vestas wind turbines, each with a rated output of 6.2 MW and a hub height of 134 m. With a combined total capacity of 24.8 MW, annual production is expected to be around 70 million KWh (70 GWh), equivalent to the needs of approximately 9300 Finnish four-person households. The electricity generated is fed into the transmission grid via a dedicated substation, also built by Axpo.

Development and construction of the wind farm were managed by the Axpo wind team in Vaasa, located just 25 km from the site. This represents a major achievement for the Finnish project team, which was established in 2022.

Axpo’s Head of Wind Activities in Finland, Joakim Ingves, responded: “We’re very proud to have connected our first wind farm in Finland to the grid as planned. This is a significant milestone for our team in Vaasa and will make a tangible contribution to the achievement of Finland’s climate goals.”

Finland has made a legal commitment to become climate neutral by 2035, focusing on the large-scale expansion of renewable energies and ambitious emissions reductions across all sectors.

Head of Axpo’s Wind Division, Katja Stommel, added: “To achieve climate neutrality in Finland within the next 10 years, the expansion of onshore wind energy must be further accelerated. Axpo will contribute to this goal with additional projects.”

By commissioning the Lålax wind farm, Axpo is laying the foundations for further projects in Finland. The company intends to expand its wind activities in the country by acquiring existing projects and also developing its own. Axpo has an extensive wind project pipeline, with several projects already in the development stage.

Axpo develops, builds, and operates onshore wind farms throughout Europe and in Switzerland and is active across the entire wind energy value chain: from project development and construction to the operation of facilities and marketing of the electricity generated.

The company benefits from the extensive experience of its subsidiary Volkswind, which has been part of the Axpo Group since 2015. The experienced team at Axpo and Volkswind has already developed more than 90 wind farms in Germany and France, representing a total installed capacity of over 1600 MW.

The electricity generated by the Lålax wind farm is traded and marketed on the power exchange by Axpo Nordic, the Axpo Group subsidiary specialising in the Nordic and Baltic markets. Axpo Nordic is considered a pioneer in power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the region and currently manages around 24 TWh of renewable energy a year. The close co-operation between the Group’s subsidiaries highlights Axpo’s strength in efficiently developing, operating, and marketing renewable energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!