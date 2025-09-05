RES and Artibir Enerji sign O&M contract

Artibir Enerji, a Turkish renewable energy company, and RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, have signed Türkiye’s first long-term international and independent wind turbine operation and maintenance (O&M) contract.

The agreement covers Artibir Enerji’s Yeniköy and Yilmaz wind farms, located in Canakkale and Izmir, with a total of eight Siemens Gamesa SG132 3.75 MW turbines (30 MW capacity).

This pioneering deal marks a turning point for Türkiye’s wind sector, setting a new benchmark for asset management and boosting investor confidence.

RES will deliver scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, troubleshooting, performance monitoring, and 24/7 remote control services. It will also provide support for main components such as blades, gearboxes, and generators, as well as procurement support for spare parts when needed.

Geert Dooms, General Manager of RES Türkiye, said: “This agreement represents RES’s first services contract in Türkiye and introduces a new independent model for long-term turbine maintenance. By bringing our global know-how into Türkiye’s growing renewables market, we are creating a trusted blueprint for the sector and unlocking new value for investors.”

Güray Erol, General Manager of Artibir Enerji, added: “This agreement with RES not only secures the operation and maintenance of our wind farms but also opens a new chapter for Türkiye’s renewable energy sector. By requesting the flow of internationally accumulated expertise and targeting to increase our availability rates, we aim to deliver more efficient and reliable clean energy for Türkiye’s growing demand. Combining our local strength with RES’s global expertise, we are proud to enhance our contribution to Türkiye’s clean energy transition.”

