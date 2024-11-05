Scout Moor wind farm begins development

Cubico Sustainable Investments, one of the world’s leading privately-owned renewable energy companies, has announced plans for Scout Moor II, a 100 MW onshore wind farm set to become the largest in England, UK.

Located next to the existing Scout Moor wind farm between Edenfield, Rawtenstall, and Rochdale in the North West, this project marks the first major onshore wind development in England in over a decade, a significant step towards revitalising the sector and supporting the UK’s ambition to become a clean energy superpower.

Subject to planning permission, Scout Moor II could be operational before 2030, generating enough clean electricity to power over 100 000 homes and meet around 10% of Greater Manchester’s domestic energy needs. With the site identified as one of the best potential locations for wind energy generation in England, the project will deliver clean, domestically produced energy – helping to reduce the UK’s reliance on fuel imports, protecting consumers from price fluctuations, and increasing national energy security.

The proposed wind farm is set to bring substantial economic benefits to the region, including an estimated £200 million of investment and hundreds of skilled green jobs across the lifetime of the project. Additionally, Cubico is proposing a multi-million-pound Community Wealth Fund and Moorland Restoration and Management Plan to support local initiatives and promote biodiversity across the area.

Cubico currently operates over 250 MW of wind and solar projects in the UK with a growing development pipeline, supporting of the nation’s clean energy transition. With plans to invest approximately £300 million in new projects across various green technologies in the coming years, Cubico aims to further establish its position as a leading long-term developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy projects in the UK.

David Swindin, CEO at Cubico, commented: “Our proposal for Scout Moor II reflects our strong confidence in the UK renewables sector and Britain’s potential to become a global clean energy powerhouse. We’re encouraged by the Government’s vision to accelerate the build out of renewable energy infrastructure across the country, and we are committed to delivering projects that decarbonise our power system, enhance energy security, and benefit local communities.”

James Pinney, Head of Northern Europe at Cubico, added: “We’re excited about the opportunity for Scout Moor II to play a key role in helping the UK achieve its net zero ambitions and enhance the North West’s position as a national hub for clean energy generation. As we progress, we’re looking forward to engaging with local communities and ensuring their participation helps shape a project that leaves positive social, economic and environmental benefits for all.”

