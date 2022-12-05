BayWa r.e. opens new offices in Cork to support Irish expansion plans

Global renewable energy company, BayWa r.e., continues its expansion in Ireland. This is reflected by the recent move to a new and more spacious office in Cork, which will be able to accommodate a growing workforce. BayWa r.e. will need the additional staff to meet the demands of its solar and onshore wind development pipeline in Ireland, which has now grown to over 900 MW. If all projects were to be realised, the pipeline has the potential to supply up to 300 000 households with clean, renewable energy.

Speaking at the opening of BayWa r.e.’s new offices in Cork, Declan Cullinane, Country Manager for Ireland, said: “With a pipeline of over 900 MW in Ireland, we are working on a wide range of solar and wind projects across the country, contributing to Ireland’s net zero targets. We are excited to work on these projects, as well as growing our local teams further by creating sustainable jobs in the region. And we will definitely need new colleagues: BayWa r.e. is committed to Ireland as an exciting new market for renewables, so local talent will be key for our future growth.”

Gordan MacDougall, Managing Director for BayWa r.e. UK & Ireland, said: “Having been active in Ireland since 2019, we are delighted to be expanding the local development team. BayWa r.e.’s development pipeline in Ireland will contribute to meeting the country’s ambitious Climate Action Plan 2021 targets: a 51% reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by no later than 2050. Our pipeline will not only help to create a cleaner and greener economy for Ireland, but also generate new jobs and grow businesses in the renewables sector as we strive to position our Irish business as a major player in the market.”

