Nexans secures North Sea offshore wind contract

Nexans, a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, has been awarded a contract by ScottishPower Renewables (part of the Iberdrola Group) for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm project.

This project represents a critical milestone in Nexans' commitment to electrifying the future and supporting the European energy transition.

The East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm, located approximately 33 km from the Suffolk coast in the southern North Sea, will have an installed capacity of up to 960 MW, making it an important contributor to the UK's renewable energy landscape. The wind farm will play a significant role in the UK's renewable energy landscape, generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of almost one million homes.

Under this contract, Nexans will supply and install approximately 100 km of 275 kV high voltage subsea export cables and 55 km of onshore cables, connecting the wind farm to the UK electricity grid. These cables will be manufactured at Nexans' advanced production facilities in Halden, Norway, and Charleroi, Belgium, ensuring the highest quality and reliability for this crucial renewable energy infrastructure.

Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans’ PWR-Transmission Business Group, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by ScottishPower Renewables for the East Anglia TWO project. This award is a testament to Nexans' proven expertise in high voltage cable solutions and highlights our commitment to delivering projects on time that drive the UK's renewable energy ambitions forward.”

Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables CEO, added: "It’s great to have Nexans on board again as a trusted partner as we continue to secure our supply chain for East Anglia TWO on the back of our renewables auction success. The company’s strong track record and expertise in 275kV AC technology – combined with its ability to deliver on schedule – made it the obvious choice. East Anglia TWO marks a £4 billion investment for ScottishPower as we continue to build more green generation for the UK and we look forward to working with Nexans to bring it to life.”

The cable installation is scheduled to take place in 2027 and 2028, with the project set for completion by the end of 2028. Building on the success of the East Anglia ONE project, this collaboration further solidifies Nexans' position as a trusted partner in the offshore wind sector, capable of delivering complex projects that contribute to a sustainable energy future.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!