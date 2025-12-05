Alterric acquires stake in European Energy wind portfolio

European Energy has completed the sale of a majority stake in a 21 MW onshore wind portfolio in Germany to Alterric. The transaction strengthens the co-operation between the two companies, which have a long-standing partnership in wind development in the region where the turbines are located.

The portfolio consists of four Enercon wind turbines, three of which are already in operation, while the remaining one is expected to be commissioned later in 2025. Once all turbines are operational, the total installed capacity will amount to 21 MW. The assets benefit from a feed-in tariff scheme for a period of 20 years.

“Alterric is a trusted partner in the German market for us, and we are pleased to complete this transaction with them,” said Jens Peter Zink, Deputy CEO of European Energy.

“This divestment forms part of our ongoing strategy to recycle capital from operational assets into new renewable energy and Power-to-X projects across Europe. Germany remains an important market for us, and we see continued opportunities in developing both onshore wind and hybrid parks with batteries.”

European Energy and Alterric have collaborated for several years on wind development projects in Germany. The sale reflects the continuation of that partner-ship and underscores European Energy’s approach of working with experienced, reliable partners.

European Energy was advised by Bird & Bird, while Schomerus acted as legal advisor to Alterric. LBBW provided debt financing for the portfolio.

