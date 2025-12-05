Full Circle Wind Services has secured two new full-scope operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts with the Resonance British Wind Energy Income (RBWEI) Fund: one at the Dewlay Cheese site in Lancashire, England, and one at the Bettyhill site in the Scottish Highlands.

Full Circle initially secured the Lancashire contract, covering a single 2.05 MW Senvion MM92 turbine located beside the Dewlay Cheese production facility. Following this success, Full Circle was subsequently selected for the Bettyhill site on the strength of the same factors that supported the previous decision, such as high-quality service, responsive support, and a holistic full-scope maintenance approach. Bettyhill consists of two Enercon E-82 turbines totalling 6 MW.

Each contract includes full-scope maintenance, covering scheduled and unscheduled servicing, 24/7/365 remote monitoring and major component work. Regional service teams will manage the sites, and Full Circle continues to recruit locally to support its growing UK portfolio. The company’s Livingston-based warehouse and logistics hub will provide additional operational support.

The RBWEI Fund, launched in 2012 and managed by Resonance Asset Management, comprises nine operational wind farms across England, Scotland, and Wales. The company invests in sustainable infrastructure supported by reliable service partners. Partnership for Renewables Ltd (PfR), the Fund’s technical asset manager, has facilitated collaboration between Resonance and Full Circle throughout the contracting process.

Tulin MacLennan, Business Development Manager, Full Circle Wind Services, commented: “Managing both Senvion and Enercon turbines for the same customer reflects the confidence placed in our multi-brand expertise. With skilled teams experienced across platforms, we are confident in delivering consistent, reliable service tailored to each site.”

Nick Wood, CEO, Resonance Asset Management, added: “Ensuring our assets are supported by experienced, capable partners is essential to the long-term performance of the RBWEI Fund. Full Circle’s track record gives us confidence that both sites will continue to operate safely, reliably, and to a high standard.”

Simon Vince, CEO, Partnerships for Renewables Ltd, concluded: “PfR have been impressed by every aspect of Full Circle’s approach – from technical knowledge and spares management to their genuine commitment to collaboration. We look forward to working together to deliver reliable high-performing sites for the RBWEI Fund.”

