GE Vernova to equip second Greenvolt onshore wind farm in Romania

GE Vernova Inc. has entered into an agreement with Greenvolt Power – part of Greenvolt Group, a global leader in 100% renewable energy – to supply, install, and commission 42 of its 6.1MW, 158 m onshore wind turbines to power the Gurbanesti wind farm in Calara?i county in Romania.

This follows an earlier agreement that GE Vernova will supply 42 turbines for the Ialomita wind farm in Romania. Together, the two projects will produce approximately 500 MW, supporting Romania’s goal of adding significantly more renewable energy by 2030.

The Gurbanesti order was booked in 4Q25. Deliveries of the wind turbines are scheduled to begin in 2026.

The projects increase significantly Greenvolt’s wind capacity across Europe. The wind farms will support hundreds of full-time jobs during peak construction and will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 110 000 homes annually in Romania.

Gilan Sabatier, Chief Commercial Officer for GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in International Markets, commented: “We are pleased to once again support Greenvolt as they work to bring online more renewable energy in Romania and across the globe. Paired with our earlier announcement about supporting a similar sized Romanian wind farm, this reinforces the value our workhorse turbines can create for customers in Romania and across Europe.”

