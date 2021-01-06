GE Renewable Energy to provide new US wind farms with turbines

GE Renewable Energy (GE) has announced a 1050 MW order for Pattern Energy’s Western Spirit Wind farms in New Mexico, US. The 377-turbine order will power the equivalent of more than 590, 00 homes. The agreement also includes a 10-year full-service agreement.

Western Spirit Wind will utilise turbines ranging from 2.3-2.8 in nameplate rating, as well as various tower heights to optimise the wind capture for the project. Turbine deliveries have begun, with commercial operation planned before the end of 2021.

GE Energy Consulting provided a range of power system and equipment studies to Pattern Energy, supporting the new transmission line, substations, series capacitor bank, and wind farm being installed. These studies are used to evaluate, size, and specify the transmission and power equipment and ensure proper operation of the overall system once installed.

GE Energy Financial Services underwrote and will provide a portion of the tax equity to the project.

GE’s turbines will be used for Pattern Energy’s suite of Western Spirit Wind projects, which now comprise over 1000 MW of New Mexico wind energy slated for construction later in 2021, alongside construction of the Western Spirit Transmission Line, which is owned by the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority and being co-developed by Pattern Energy.