NTR acquires new French wind farm

NTR has added a further 48 MW to its renewable energy platform through the acquisition of the Artigues et Ollières wind farm, located in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region of France.

The project was acquired by the NTR Renewable Energy Income Fund II, a wind, solar and energy storage fund that operates across a number of European markets. Total costs for the project amount to over €90 million. The project, which comprises 22 Vestas turbines, has recently commenced operations.

The project was acquired from independent French developer, Eco Delta, towards the end of its construction.

This latest acquisition brings renewable energy assets under management by NTR on behalf of its current two funds to 550 MW of wind and solar projects located throughout Ireland, France, Sweden, Finland and the UK.