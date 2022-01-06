Vestas receives order from Eneco

Vestas has received a 116 MW order from Eneco for the Windpark Maasvlakte 2 project in the Netherlands. The order includes supply and installation of 13 V162-6.0 MW turbines and nine V117-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode, which will be part of the wind farm Eneco is building on the outer edge of Maasvlakte 2 in the Port of Rotterdam, by order of Rijkswaterstaat, the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management in the Netherlands.

Combined, the 22 wind turbines will generate 416 GWh of green electricity annually, which is enough to supply approximately 152 000 homes with power. In practice, the energy produced will contribute to making the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management energy neutral. This is a new addition to the more than 3 GW of Vestas turbines already installed in the Netherlands.

The project is complex as turbines will be erected on both the ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ sea defences around the industrial harbour of Maasvlakte 2, and to materialise this project, close co-operation between all stakeholders has proven to be crucial. For the soft part of sea defence, Vestas will install the EnVentus turbines with monopile foundations on the sport beach, and the rest of the turbines will be installed on the dike infrastructure.

“We are delighted to engage in this important new project for the Netherlands with Eneco, underlying the strong partnership we have and our shared vision for a sustainable future. This is a unique onshore wind project in the Netherlands, and has showed how we through close collaboration, Vestas can deliver the right solutions to specific sites”, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Vestas will provide service for the project through a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing power performance certainty and Vestas’ service expertise throughout the lifetime of the project.

Vestas is planning to deliver the first turbines in 2Q22, and they will be commissioned by the end of 2022.

