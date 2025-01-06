ACWA Power and HAU Energy achieve financial close for Suez wind farm

ACWA Power, the world's largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition, and first mover into green hydrogen, together with consortium partner HAU Energy, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Utilities, have achieved the financial close for the 1.1 GW Suez wind farm in Egypt, the largest single-contracted wind farm in the Middle East. The project will play an important role in supporting the Egyptian government in achieving its target of increasing the share of renewable energy in its electricity generation mix to 42% by 2040.

The project secured a US$703.6 million senior debt facility from a consortium of banks, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the African Development Bank (AFDB), the British International Investment Corporation, the German Investment Corp., the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. (APICORP). The senior debt funded by EBRD included a B loan structure provided by Standard Chartered Bank and Arab Bank.

The project will contribute to eliminating 1.1 million tpy of carbon dioxide and will be implemented in two phases with a capacity of 550 MW for each phase, with a total of 138 turbines. The capacity of each turbine will reach about 8 MW and a height of about 210 m per turbine. The project is expected to achieve full commercial operations by 2Q27.

“The financial close for the Suez wind farm marks a significant milestone in Egypt's ambitious renewable energy journey and reinforces ACWA Power's commitment to driving sustainable development in the region. This landmark project demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovative financing to deliver clean, reliable power at scale. We are proud to partner with HAU Energy and our financial partners to bring this transformative project to life, contributing significantly to Egypt's decarbonisation goals and creating long-term economic value,” said Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power.

Amr Allam, Co-CEO at Hassan Allam Holding, added: “In a significant milestone in the project’s development timeline, reaching financial close for the Suez wind project alongside our esteemed partner, ACWA Power, marks a pivotal moment towards a more sustainable future for Egypt. Our joint development efforts and our ability to secure financing for this project alongside our partner underscores our commitment to clean energy and the energy transition, and we are proud to be part of this transformative project that will have a positive impact on Egypt’s energy landscape and beyond.”

“The Suez wind project underscores ACWA Power's proactive approach to identifying and developing world-class renewable energy projects. Securing financing for a project of this magnitude underscores the confidence investors have in our expertise and the viability of the Egyptian renewables market. This project not only diversifies Egypt's energy mix but also serves as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and technological advancement in the region,” concluded Thomas Brostrom, Chief Investment Officer of ACWA Power.

