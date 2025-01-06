Boskalis announces new subsea rock installation vessel

Royal Boskalis B.V. has announced the latest addition to its fleet: a subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel with a cargo capacity of 45 500 t. This state-of-the-art vessel will stand as the largest SRI vessel in the industry, significantly bolstering Boskalis’ position in this specialised niche market, which currently includes three existing SRI vessels. With the introduction of the Windpiper, Boskalis will effectively double its capacity and thereby becomes the largest player in the industry. Scheduled for delivery in 1Q26, the Windpiper is set to play an important role in facilitating the energy transition working on offshore wind projects. Her first projects are expected to be located in Northwest Europe.

The Windpiper is being developed by converting an existing new vessel under the supervision of Boskalis. With dimensions of 227 m in length and 40 m in breadth, the vessel boasts a total installed power exceeding 31 000 kW. In addition to its moonpool for the fall pipe installation, the vessel will feature an inclined fall pipe, crucial for the protection of offshore structures such as the foundations of offshore wind turbines. Equipped with seven thrusters and DP2 certification, the Windpiper is specifically designed for optimal performance in challenging offshore conditions.

The vessel’s substantial capacity, divided over two holds, makes it well-suited for projects with a long transit distance between the rock loading facilities and the project site, such as those along the North American East Coast, the Baltic Sea, and the Southern North Sea. This large capacity minimises the number of round trips required, ultimately leading to less emissions and lower costs per installed volume of rock. Additionally, with over hundred single-occupancy cabins, the vessel can comfortably accommodate client representatives alongside the onboard crew.

