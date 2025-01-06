The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of EEW Offshore Wind EU by EEW Holding, both of Germany, and Sumitomo of Japan.

The transaction relates primarily to the manufacturing of large steel tubes used in the construction of offshore wind farms.

The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given the limited impact on the market structure. The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

