Nordex Group receives orders from UKA totalling 224 MW for projects in Germany

The Nordex Group has received orders from wind and solar park developer Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG (UKA) for a total of 33 turbines in Germany.

The orders for N175/6.X turbines with a total output of 224.4 MW are part of an existing framework agreement between the two companies. The contracts also include the premium service for the maintenance of the turbines for 20 years.

The N175/6.X turbines will be installed in nine different wind farms. The projects are located, among other regions, in Brandenburg, Thuringia, and North Rhine-Westphalia. The construction and commissioning of the turbines will take place depending on the project and site starting from 2027. The turbines will be installed on hybrid towers with a height of 179 m.

Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner of the UKA Group, commented: “In a market environment that has become more challenging, we are making good progress with the realisation of our project pipeline. The turbines we use are one of the factors contributing to the profitability of our projects. With this order, UKA has firmly ordered an additional 224 MW from our premium partner Nordex. We look forward to the upcoming realisation of the projects behind this order.”

Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group, added: “These latest orders further deepen the collaboration between the Nordex Group and UKA. We are pleased that UKA has once again chosen our most powerful wind turbines from our portfolio and is also opting for a large hub height of 179 m with the N175/6.X for these projects.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!