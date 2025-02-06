ABL to support Saipem at Libyan offshore project with survey services

Energy and marine consultancy, ABL, has been awarded a contract to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to Saipem, supporting the marine transportation and installation operations relating to Libya’s Bouri gas utilisation project (BGUP).

The BGUP envisages an upgrade of offshore platforms and facilities at the Bouri gas field, which lies 120 km northwest of Tripoli in 145–183 m water depth. The upgrade will improve the field’s overall carbon footprint with significant reductions of its CO 2 emissions.

Saipem has been awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning contract for an approximately 5000 t gas recovery model onto the existing DP4 offshore facility. The contract includes the laying of 28 km of pipelines connecting the DP3, DP4, and Sabratha platforms.

Sergio Leone, ABL’s MWS Project Manager and Business Development Manager, commented: “We are really pleased to be appointed to support Saipem on this project following a long history of collaboration with the company. The BGUP project seeks to improve delivery and production of natural gas to Libya, with potential to supply further in North Africa. It is an important energy infrastructure project for North Africa as a whole.”

Under the terms of the contract, ABL will conduct technical reviews and approvals of all project documentation, drawings, and calculations relating to warranted marine operations. The company’s scope of work also includes suitability surveys and other marine assurance deliverables relating to the proposed fleet, as well as potentially DP trials, where required. ABL will also provide on-site attendances to review and approve warranted marine operations.

The main heavy lift operations will be executed by Saipem’s semi-submersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.

Shai Tzucker, Energy Operations Director for ABL in Europe and West Africa, added: “Whilst the project will be managed from our operational HQ in London, on-site attendances and vessel surveys will be supported by our extensive marine surveyor footprint across Europe and North Africa. We also benefit from an established market presence and MWS track-record in neighbouring Egypt.”

ABL is part of the global consultancy ABL Group ASA. The company delivering energy, marine, engineering, and digital solutions to drive safety and sustainability in renewables, maritime, and oil and gas sectors.

