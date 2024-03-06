CIP signs preferred supply agreement with LS Cable for Taiwan project

Copenhagen Infrastruture Partners have signed a preferred supply agreement that specifies that LS Cable, a Korea-based industrial corporation and one of the biggest cable manufacturers worldwide, will supply offshore export cables, inter-array cables and onshore export cables from their Korean manufacturing facility to the 500 MW Feng Miao 1 offshore wind project in Taiwan. CIP was awarded Feng Miao 1 in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction in December 2022.

The joint statement was signed during the Korea-Denmark Wind Business Conference today in Seoul, which was attended by Lars Aagaard, Danish Climate Minister, and Namho Choe, Korean Vice Minister for the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.

Feng Miao 1 project is owned by CIP’s Flagship Fund V (CI V), and is currently in the late development stage, finalising design and procurement in preparation for financial close. This is the fourth cable supply collaboration between LS Cable and CIP’s offshore wind projects in Asia, following Changfang Xidao and Zhong Neng in Taiwan and Jeonnam Offshore Wind 1 in Korea.

“We thank LS Cable for their continuous commitment to delivering the best quality cable systems to our offshore wind projects both in Taiwan and South Korea. The fact that we have now signed our fourth agreement is a testimony to the strong relationship between our two companies,” said Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner and Head of Asia-Pacific at CIP.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.