Vestas confirms conditional agreement for New York project

After Equinor’s successful rebid into New York’s fourth offshore wind solicitation (NY4) and with a current conditional order in place for the 810 MW Empire Wind 1 project, Vestas is pleased to see the project moving one step closer to realisation and looks forward to providing its industry-leading, type-certified V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines.

Vestas’ flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW is built on proven technology and received its type certification late last year ensuring safety and quality. The V236-15 MW prototype turbine was installed in December 2022 and is currently undergoing the final verification campaign before we begin serial production and installation of the first offshore projects.

“Ensuring the long-term viability and sustainability of the US offshore market relies heavily on the safe, timely and successful execution of the first wave of projects and this landmark project is a crucial step towards putting turbines in the water,” said Josh Irwin, Senior Vice President Offshore Sales, Vestas North America. “We look forward to delivering an existing, reliable product and partnering with Equinor to help New York achieve its ambitious offshore wind energy goals and provide resilient wind energy to its communities.”

Vestas has a long history of establishing sustainable, local partnerships and supply chains to serve regional markets. With over 1000 suppliers in the US currently supporting the onshore business, Vestas is well poised to establish a sustainable supply chain to meet the unique needs of the US offshore market and efficiently deliver existing and reliable technology.

If and when the agreement with Empire Wind 1 materialises in a firm and unconditional order for Vestas, the company will send out a new press release to this effect. The project was part of a larger Preferred Supplier Agreement for the combined Empire Wind 1 and 2 projects which was announced by Vestas in October 2021.

