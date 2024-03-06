Vestas wins 65 MW project in Germany

Vestas has received a firm order from ENOVA Power GmbH for a repowering project in Meppen, Western end of Lower Saxony, Germany.

The order consists of nine V172-7.2 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-years Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“We are delighted to engage in this project with ENOVA Power GmbH, underlining the trust of our customers in our latest technologies,” said Sulai Fahimi, Vestas Vice President Sales Central Europe. “Shaping the sustainable energy landscape for the region and for Germany in this first project with ENOVA makes me very proud and I am looking forward to the future collaboration.”

“A great team effort on both sides led to the largest onshore project in ENOVA's 35-year history. But we are far from finished: by 2026, we will invest approximately 600 million euros in German onshore wind and thus continue to drive the growth of renewable energies in Germany,” commented Hauke Bruemmer, CEO of ENOVA Power GmbH.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the 4Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in the 1Q26.

