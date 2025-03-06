The Changhua offshore wind farm is set to supply energy to over 2.8 million homes in Taiwan and to generate over 8000 jobs during its construction phase.

Comprising four phases, this wind farm will have a total capacity of 2.4 GW when fully commissioned. It is estimated that once all four phases are commissioned, it will be possible to reduce up to 3.5 million tpy of CO 2 , with a cumulative impact of 87-90 million t over its lifetime.

Sarens is currently collaborating on this project, deploying its SGC-90 electric crane, as well as other heavy machinery including cranes such as the CC6800, LR1750 and CC2800-1, to PTSC Yard in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The Greater Changhua offshore wind farm, currently under construction 35 – 60 km off the coast of Changhua county in Taiwan, will have a major impact on the country's efforts to transition to renewable energy and will contribute to doubling the country’s offshore wind capacity. It is estimated that the two phases that are already producing energy, with a capacity of 900MW, are supplying power to more than 1 million homes in the area, increasing to 2.8 million homes when its four phases come online during 2026.

Sarens, industry specialists in heavy lifting, engineered transport and crane rental services and has been participating in the development of this project since December 2023. The company has deployed one of its most environmentally friendly cranes, the SGC-90 electric ring crane, to PTSC's yard in Vung Tau, Vietnam, joining other models in the Sarens fleet.

The SGC-90, created and developed by Sarens, has been chosen for its lifting capacity of 90 000 t/m, the size of its boom, and its electric propulsion system. This crane will be responsible, until March 2025, for carrying out lift lower and upper jacket sections for assembly.

The Sarens crane was configured with a boom length of 130 m and carried out 32 lifts per section, reaching a total of 64 lifts in a single year. Each lower section of the jackets weighs 540 t while each of the upper sections weighs 700 t.

The Changhua offshore wind farm will be an important boost to the local economy in Taiwan. It is estimated that during the construction of its four phases, more than 8300 jobs will be created, of which approximately 1100 will be direct and another 7200 indirect. It will also bring about environmental improvements as it is estimated to reduce up to 3.5 million tpy of CO 2 .

Sarens also has experience in the assembly and maintenance of wind farms, having participated in various installations in France such as Fécamp, Saint Nazaire, Provence Grand Large, and in the lifting and transport work for the foundation bases of the new offshore wind farm in Saint Brieuc, located off the Brittany coast.

