Forum Energy Technologies supplies ROV for river bed and offshore surveys

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line, a global leader in subsea robotics, has signed a contract for the sale of an electric sub-Atlantic Super Mohawk II remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and Dynacon launch and recovery (LARS) system to a North American subsea organisation.

The ROV will be used for shallow water operations in the Northeastern US, marking the company’s first sale for river bed assessments alongside offshore wind farm surveying.

FET’s observation-class ROV can operate in harsh environments and undertake a wide variety of underwater tasks. It provides high-quality video for inspection work and has capabilities for running underslung tool packages such as tree valve torque tools, high pressure water jetting pumps, and small hydraulic or electric manipulators.

The company's Dynacon team specialises in the custom design and manufacture of winches and launch and recovery systems. This specific model is designed to deploy, recover, and store up to 3300 m of 25.4 mm diameter umbilical. Principal components include an A-frame, ROV winch with standard levelwind, local control station, and electro-hydraulic power unit on a single skid platform.

Kevin Taylor, VP, Subsea Vehicles, responded: “This contract represents a milestone as river bed surveying emerges as a new market for ROVs and provides an opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities in a challenging environment.”

This latest contract represents another step for FET, having already agreed contracts in 2024 to provide ROVs to the UK Ministry of Defence Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) unit, a North American ocean research facility, and AQUA Exploracion, a Mexican subsea organisation.

