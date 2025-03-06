Saipem and Divento sign agreement for floating wind in Italy

Saipem and Divento, a partnership between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), 7 Seas Wind Power, and NiceTechnology, have signed a collaboration agreement involving the application of STAR 1, Saipem’s proprietary technology for floating wind.

Saipem was selected after a competitive technical-economic feasibility procedure.

STAR 1 is a technology developed for the making of semi-submersible floating wind foundations, born from Saipem’s experience in the design, construction, and installation of subsea infrastructures, and is able to offer a light industrial solution that is easy to build, assemble, and maintain.

The 7 Seas Med floating wind project, located in the Strait of Sicily over 35 km from the coast, has a capacity of 252 MW, a yearly production of around 800 GWh, and is the first of its kind in Italy to receive the environmental compatibility decree from the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security.

Additionally, Ichnusa Wind Power is a project that will be developed by the namesake company about 40 km from the south-western coast of Sardinia, with a capacity of 504 MW and a yearly production of about 1.6 TWh of renewable energy.

Both initiatives are in the development phase and awaiting completion of regulatory frameworks for the first auctions in Italian innovative renewables technologies, among which is floating offshore wind.

The collaboration agreement between Saipem and Divento brings together two strong entities focused on the implementation of all project phases. It represents an example of engineering and co-operation between Italian and Northern European investors, aimed at creating value for offshore floating wind sector. These technologies, which are potentially scalable on large volumes in Italy, also represent a challenge and a unique opportunity for the domestic energy market and national production chain.

Paolo Bellucci, CEO of GreenIT, commented: “This agreement strengthens the development of our 7 Seas Med and Ichnusa projects, which are at the forefront of floating offshore wind in Italy. Together with Saipem, Divento could act as a pioneer, facilitating the dissemination of local expertise and the construction of logistics infrastructures, fostering the growth of this new and important industrial sector in our country.”

Kunal Patel, Partner of CIP, added: “We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Saipem for our floating offshore wind projects in Italy. Saipem is a global company with experience in the implementation of subsea EPCI projects, a requirement to accelerate our projects. Floating offshore wind can play an important role both for the Italian industry and for the production of safe and renewable energy. We therefore await clarifications on the CfD system for floating offshore wind, which is essential to allow this potential to materialise.”

