Yokogawa to provide power plant controller and batteries for wind power plant in Japan

Yokogawa Electric Corp. has announced that its subsidiary, Yokogawa Solution Service Corp., has received an order from Cosmo Eco Power to provide an integrated wind power solution to Cosmo Eco Power’s Shimamaki-Kuromatsunai wind farm in Hokkaido, Japan.

The solution includes the supply of a power plant controller and battery storage.

In Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost prefecture, the increasing adoption of renewable energy has made it difficult to maintain the power grid’s frequency. To ensure the safety of the power grid, the country’s strictest grid connection requirements have been established. When constructing a wind power plant, battery storage and/or control systems are required to absorb output fluctuations and adjust power generation.

Cosmo Eco Power’s wind power plant will be capable of generating 94.6 MW of electricity and is expected to start operation in 2029. The plant will play an active role in providing much-needed power to the region. In this project, Yokogawa Solution Service will supply the power plant controller from BaxEnergy, a Yokogawa company. To provide seamless, integrated support for customers, Yokogawa Solution Service has selected Tesla Megapack as the project’s energy storage solution.

Koji Nakaoka, Executive Vice President & Executive Officer, Energy & Sustainability Business headquarters at Yokogawa Electric Corp., commented: “I am confident that BaxEnergy’s Power Plant Controller will contribute to improving the operational efficiency of Cosmo Eco Power’s wind power plant, and our endeavour can be extended to similar renewable power plants that utilise battery storage. With BaxEnergy’s first foray into the Japanese market, I look forward to continuing to provide more value to our customers and together journeying towards a decarbonised society.”

