Vestas wins Brazilian wind turbine order

Vestas has signed a new agreement with Omega Energia for the 212 MW Assuruá 4 project, located in the cities of Gentio do Ouro and Xique-Xique, in Bahia, Brazil. The order includes 47 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.5 MW Power Optimised Mode as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, optimising the energy production for the lifetime of the project.

With this project, Vestas’ surpasses the milestone of 5 GW of order intake in Brazil for the V150 wind turbines in 4.2 MW standard rating and 4.5 MW Power Optimised Modes. The milestone is reached a year and a half after the turbine variant started being produced in the country. The wind turbines are locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME rules, creating jobs, expanding Brazil’s wind energy industry, and supporting the government’s initiative to promote renewables and a more sustainable energy mix.

The V150-4.2 MW wind turbine was launched in 2017 and has since then secured a global order intake of more than 14 GW, making it one of the most successful wind turbine variants in the industry.

The delivery of wind turbines is planned for 2H2022, with commissioning scheduled for 1Q2023.

