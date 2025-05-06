Heelstone Renewable Energy acquires renewable portfolio from Valor Infrastructure Partners

Heelstone Renewable Energy, a premier US utility-scale renewable energy platform, has acquired wind and solar development assets and the team of Valor Infrastructure Partners (VIP), a renewable energy company based in Palm Beach, Florida.

This transaction marks Heelstone’s first acquisition since its purchase in May 2024 by Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure.

The acquired portfolio of development-stage projects includes a number of early-stage onshore wind projects in the western region of the country, as well as an advanced-stage solar photovoltaics (PV) project in Texas, which has an expected installed capacity of 190 MWp and a targeted commercial operation date between 2027 and 2028, subject to development progress.

As part of the transaction, 11 experienced professionals from VIP will join Heelstone’s team, bringing expertise across onshore renewables, including solar, wind, and battery storage.

Heelstone, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, comprises around 60 professionals whose capabilities span the full lifecycle of renewable energy projects. The team brings a robust understanding of the US market landscape, backed by extensive experience in project execution.

With a portfolio of over 5 GW and a track record that has been built over more than a decade, Heelstone continues to grow as a premier renewable energy development platform. Under the ownership of Qualitas Energy, the company is evolving into a fully integrated independent power producer (IPP) and reinforcing its intention to become a market leader in developing, de-risking, and executing renewable energy projects. This acquisition marks a significant step forward in that objective, as it will expand the company’s capabilities, technology focus, and geographic reach.

Alejandro Ciruelos, Partner and Country Head USA at Qualitas Energy, responded: “Heelstone’s resilient business model and solid fundamentals provide a strong foundation for long-term growth. The integration of VIP’s team and select assets enhances our platform, combining best-in-class capabilities with a maturing project pipeline. With this strengthened position, Heelstone is ready to capitalise on strategic opportunities, both organically and through acquisitions, at a pivotal moment for the renewable energy industry, where high-quality execution is key to success.”

Mike Weich, CEO at Heelstone Renewable Energy, added: “I am honoured to lead Heelstone at such an exciting time for the company. With the support of Qualitas Energy and the addition of the VIP team, we are well-equipped to expand our footprint and accelerate the delivery of high-quality renewable energy projects. Together, we are building a stronger, more agile platform ready to meet the growing demand for clean energy across the US.”

