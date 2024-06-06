Vestas receives 124 MW Lithuanian order

Vestas has received a 124 MW order for a wind energy project in Telsiai in Lithuania. Vestas will deliver 20 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, and the order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. The order was placed by Utilitas Wind and Latvenergo AS.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines throughout their life cycle under an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

Utilitas Wind and Latvenergo AS have signed an agreement for Latvenergo AS to build, own and operate the wind project.

“We are proud to work on our third project with Utilitas Wind across the three Baltic states and we now look forward to the installation phase and to execute on our long-term service commitment,” said Jens Pinderup, Vice President Sales Eastern Europe at Vestas. “We are pleased that the competitiveness of our EnVentus platform, allows our key partners to continue their journey towards energy independence in the Baltic region. Congratulations to Utilitas Wind and Latvenergo AS to their contract of construction and operation of the wind turbine project. We are confident that the Vestas turbines will deliver the planned annual output for the region.”

“The need for new renewable energy capacity is significant across the region. Wind energy has great potential in the Baltic region and is equally important for achieving climate goals and ensuring energy security. We have already started the construction work and plan to have the wind farm ready for the production of electricity by the first quarter of 2026,” commented CEO of Utilitas Wind Rene Tammist.

Turbine delivery and commissioning is expected in early 2026.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.