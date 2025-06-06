Full Circle begins servicing four Nordex turbines under new contract

GazelEnergie has entrusted Full Circle Wind Services with the servicing and mainte-nance of its wind farm in France’s Grand Est region.

Following successful contract negotiations earlier this year, the full-scope opera-tions and maintenance agreement is now in effect for four Nordex N90 turbines for the next five years, until the turbines reach 20 years old.

With a total capacity of 10 MW, the four turbines at the Cernon wind farm - one of six wind farms owned by GazelEnergie in France – produced 17.2 GWh of clean energy in 2023.

The contract includes full-scope services, covering everything from regular operations and maintenance to major component repairs and replacements. On-site operations are handled by Full Circle’s local team, supported 24/7 by the company’s Remote Control Room to ensure seamless, real-time monitoring and rapid response.

This partnership marks another significant milestone in Full Circle’s ongoing expansion across Europe, further strengthening its expertise across a wide range of turbine brands.

“So far, 2025 has been a great year for us. Now with Nordex turbines added to our portfolio, we are looking after the key turbine brands in our main markets. This contract reflects not just our technical capability, but the strength of our growth as an independent service provider,” said Billy Stevenson, CEO, Full Circle.

“As a committed independent energy producer and supplier, one of our main goals is to deliver clean, local energy reliably. Partnering with Full Circle ensures our turbines are in expert hands, backed by responsive, dependable service,” added Frédéric Faroche, CEO, GazelEnergie.

